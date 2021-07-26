Born on a farm in Scott County Virginia to Walden O. and Emily Culbertson Isaacs on November 28, 1932, W. Ray Isaacs passed away quietly and peacefully July 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Ray’s profession was the noble one of education, teaching mathematics 36 years, one in Virginia, 10 in Tennessee, and 25 at Linganore High School. His desire was to encourage each student to reach their full potential, not only in math but also in life. Throughout the years he also worked in hardware stores, at True Value in Frederick for the Napoli family, and in retirement at T.R. Saylor for the Horine family. There, he enjoyed meeting old and new town folk and was always glad to see former students. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking, was an avid reader, and looked forward to monthly breakfasts with former colleagues. Ray embraced all things Maryland, crabs, the O’s, hunting and fishing.
Most of all, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, five children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother and his wife, a sister, a cousin/sister and nieces, nephews and cousins. Other family special to him include a sister-in-law, brother-in-law and his wife, and caring nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother, a cousin/brother, his wife’s parents, a son-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and a brother-in law.
He was a member of the Church of the Brethren, attending Glade Valley and Frederick throughout his years in Maryland where his faith and love for the Lord Jesus grew.
Ray was a gentle, quiet, unassuming man who was a hands-on dad well before the term was coined. He was a man of few words, but worth listening to when he spoke. He had a strong work ethic in whatever he undertook. His daily encouragement, strength and love will be deeply missed.
There will be a celebration of Ray’s life at Glade Valley Church of the Brethren on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00, followed by a time of visitation and fellowship with extended family and friends at Heritage Park (large pavilion).
Interment will be at the convenience of the immediate family. Please no flowers. To honor Ray’s memory, think about doing acts of service with thoughts of him in mind. “Do unto others as you world have them do unto you.”
The family thanks Keeney Basford Funeral Home for their service.