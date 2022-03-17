Ray William Jones, 89, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away peacefully March 14, 2022, while surrounded by family. He fought a courageous eight-year battle with dementia.
Ray will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley Ann Jones. He was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Ray was the son of John Lester and Nellie Virginia Jones. He had a fulfilling 25-year career serving the federal government at the Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland, before retirement.
Ray and his wife spent 51 years in their Mount Pleasant home, where they raised their family. In his spare time, Ray enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, stopping by local carnivals, and visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee, for family vacations. He found joy in the simple things, like working in his yard and tending his flower and vegetable gardens, where the tulip perennials have already begun to bloom. He leaves his beloved family with many lasting memories.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Debbie Ebersole (Matt), of Boonsboro, Maryland, Donna Haupt, of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Tammy Brown (Mark), of Myersville, Maryland. He is predeceased by son-in-law, Wes Haupt. He was lovingly known as Pappy to his four grandchildren, Christie Ebersole, of Boonsboro, Maryland, Ashley Maat (Doug), of Monrovia, Maryland, Cory Haupt, of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Danielle Aird (Bill), of New London, Connecticut; and four great-grandchildren, Derocco, Auston, Anthony and Annika Maat.
He was survived by his sisters, Mary Dick (Donnie), of Boonsboro, Maryland, and Linda Ritenour, of Thurmont, Maryland; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by three brothers, Calvin Jones (Doris), Charles Jones (Carolyn) and Eddie “Tommy” Jones; and three sisters, Frances Bell (Bob), Freda Myers (Bernie) and Rosalie Hunter (Kenny).
In his final weeks of his life on this earth, Ray had a short stay at the Spring Arbor Senior Living facility, and it is with heartfelt gratitude that we thank his nurses, Cheryl and Dawn, for their extraordinary care.
A celebration of Ray’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, with a graveside memorial service officiated by Pastor James Coblentz at Rocky Hill Cemetery in Woodsboro, Maryland, where Ray was a longtime member.
Donations to express sympathy can be made to Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Road, Woodsboro, MD 21798, or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his tribute wall at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.