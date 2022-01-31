Ray “Lamar” Martin, Jr. age 79, of Rocky Ridge, MD died January 29, 2022 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Edna R. Bollinger Martin, his wife of 47 years.
Born November 7, 1942 at his family farm in Creagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Ray L. Martin Sr. and Ruth S. Kolb Martin.
Mr. Martin was a dairy farmer for 58 years in Creagerstown on the family farm. After retiring from farming, he went to work at Dairy Maid Dairy where he drove a milk truck for 20 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Edna, are his children, Ray 3rd (Jennifer) and Eric (Ayrika); and 5 grandchildren, Ray 4th, Jessica, Ryan, Josie and Tyler Martin. He is also survived by his sister, Theresa Lawyer; and sister-in-law, Betty Martin.
He was predeceased by a brother, Charles “Eugene” Martin; brother-in-law, Calvin Lawyer; and a very special niece, Kari Jean Main.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Wednesday, February 2 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Masks are required.
Private interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.