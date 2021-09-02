Henry Raymond “Ray” Schwalm died peacefully at his home on Aug. 25, 2021, in the presence of his loving spouse and caregiver, Doris Mae Schwalm. Ray is survived by his wife, Doris; children, Bruce (Kim Krause) and Leslie Ann (Doris Stormoen); Kim and Bruce’s children, Victor and Olivia; Bruce’s son, Jason, by an earlier marriage; Doris’ children, Lisa Gray and her child, Alex, and Gary North (Robyn) and their child, Liam; and nieces, Carol Casey (Gordon) and Margaret Bradley (Michael). Ray was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., both at Messiah United Methodist Church (20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD 21787). Inurnment will follow on the same day at 1:20 p.m. at Damascus United Methodist Church Cemetery (9800 Woodfield Road, Damascus, MD 20872). Masks and vaccination at all ceremonies are requested out of respect for Ray and Doris’ wishes, as well as the safety of all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, Maryland.
+1
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.