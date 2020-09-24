Ray Toms, 85, of Sabillasville, Md., died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Sept. 23, 2020.
Born on Dec. 6, 1934, in Foxville, Md., he was the son of the late Glenn E. and Maude Toms, and the husband of Betty Hahn Toms.
Ray graduated from Emmitsburg High School, Class of 1953. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He began working for the State of Maryland, Department of Natural Resource Police, where he eventually attained rank of Captain and Commander of the Western and Central Regions until his retirement.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by daughters, Pamela Toms of Sabillasville, Md., Gwen Myers (Rick) of Fairfield, Pa., and Teresa Gillespie (Frankie) of Murphy, N.C.; son, Mark (Shelly) Toms of Sabillasville, Md.; brothers, Gene Toms of Thurmont, Md., Glenn Toms, Jr. of Emmitsburg, Md.; sister, Arlene Helms of Littlestown, Pa.; seven grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Lee, Berlene, and Richard Toms; sister, Caroline Grove; and son-in-law, Bryan Bittner.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Frederick Health Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided.