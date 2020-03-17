Ray Wilhide, 66, of Frederick, Maryland, died suddenly on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Nags Head, NC.
Ray was the loving husband of Claire Wilhide, of Frederick, and is also survived by his children and grandchildren, Courtney Wilhide and Olivia Wilhide of Frederick, Michael and Gina Wilhide and granddaughters, Louise and Violet of Catonsville, Sean and Rachel Wilhide and grandson George of Baltimore; and his sibling, Danette Nanez of Del Ray Beach, FL.
Ray was raised in Clarksburg, MD, and moved to Frederick with his wife Claire in 1976. He was well-known in Frederick for his painting and remodeling business, Wilhide Painting. Anyone who knew Ray enjoyed his thoughtful and caring demeanor, as well as his sense of humor and quick wit. Always ready to help anyone in need, he could be seen snow blowing the entire block of West 2nd Street and even the alley ways. Ray freely shared his depth of knowledge in his field of expertise with anyone who asked. In his downtime, he enjoyed the simple things in life like sitting out in the sun, enjoying a good sunset with Claire at the beach, or taking a walk hand in hand with her to downtown Frederick. He loved spending time playing and laughing with his grandchildren, George and Louise. Ever supportive of his families goals and dreams, Ray would give guidance and assistance to his children as they matured and grew through life’s events — from investments, retirement accounts, marriage, home ownership, parenthood, and more. He recently passed down the family business to his son Sean, who will continue to serve the community with the same professionalism and integrity that the family has provided since 1965. He was surrounded by a lifelong group of friends whom he enjoyed calling and teasing when his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, would win against the Redskins. He was, and is, deeply loved and will be sorely missed by many.
Condolences can be shared and expressed to the family by contacting raywilhidememorial@gmail.com. We encourage those who loved Ray to email any photos and stories they have of him to this email address. If you wish to be informed of services to be held at a future date, you may direct inquiries to this email address as well.