Raymond Basler

Mr. Raymond Kenneth Basler, 96, of Jefferson, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Janet (Huffer) Basler, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Born July 7, 1923 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Ira and Rosie (Lowe) Basler Sr.
Raymond is survived by his son, Kenneth Basler and wife Carrie, daughter, Donna Musser and husband Edward; grandchildren, Natalie Mackeraland and husband Justin, Allison Hutzell and husband Chris, David Basler and wife Anita and Jonathan Basler; great-grandchildren, Connor and Ava Mae Hutzell, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church , 107 W. Main Street, Middletown, MD 21769.
Online condolences may be shared atwww.keeneybasford.com.