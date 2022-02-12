Raymond Burtner, 84, of Frederick, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at his home.
Born on April 13, 1937, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Lloyd W. and Carrie M. (Huffer) Burtner. Raymond was married for 60 years to his loving wife, Ollie Burtner.
He was a 1955 graduate of Frederick High School who then served with the U.S. Air Force. Raymond was employed by R.L. Kelly & Sons and retired from Southern States in Frederick.
He was a member of the FFA, was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, and loved NASCAR and watching drivers Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte. He enjoyed duckpin bowling at Village Lanes.
In addition to his wife, Ollie, he is survived by his children, Christina Hamilton and fiance Mark Shaw, Scott Burtner and wife Kathleen, and Kelly Dupriest and husband Tim; grandchildren, Bradley Hamilton, Matthew Whipp and wife Kaitlyn, Danielle Hamilton-Gregory and husband Collin, Joshua Whipp and fiance Sean, Chad Hamilton and wife Megan, and Ryan Burtner; great-granddaughters, Sophia Whipp and Saylor Gregory; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Carroll, Robert and David. Raymond was the last surviving member of his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, with the Rev. Tim May officiating. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Special thanks to caregivers Nicky Bell Howard and Breana Green; and to Frederick Health Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.