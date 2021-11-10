Raymond C. Beall passed peacefully into the arms of his heavenly father Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the age of 93.
There, he will be welcomed by family members and friends that predeceased him.
Born on Oct. 21, 1928, in Lewisdale, Maryland, he was the first of seven children.
He married the love of his life, Marie L. Thatcher, on June 2, 1949, and together they worked a farm and raised their children in Lewisdale, Maryland. He was also an employee of the Montgomery County school system, working as a bus driver and later a tractor-trailer driver.
His longest and most successful career was raising and loving his two children, Linda Aumiller, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Susan Albertson, of Thomasville, North Carolina.
He also derived pleasure from his six grandchildren, Lisa and Brad Anderson, of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Tony Aumiller, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Casey and Paul Routh, of Randleman, North Carolina, and Colter Albertson, of Thomasville, North Carolina; and five great-grandchildren, Quin, Joli and Emmi Anderson, and JD and Macy Aumiller.
Raymond is survived by his two daughters and their spouses; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ballew-Stup and Eileen Wolfe; one brother, Jerry Beall; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be at Stauffer Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Maryland, on Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m., with interment at Bethesda Methodist Church in Browningsville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Sons of Thunder (www.sotministry.org), P.O. Box 7, Damascus, MD 20872, Attention: Farm Fund
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.