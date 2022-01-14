Raymond Crosby, Jr.

Raymond (Ray) Crosby of Boynton Beach departed this life on January 1, 2022. Born on March 30, 1931 in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ray served overseas during the Korean War and later received his bachelors and masters degrees from Boston University, with Honors. Ray was employed at several U.S. Army Research Laboratories in Massachusetts, Maryland and Washington, D.C. He was a manager with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C. and later headed his own consulting business, Ray Crosby Associates.
Ray is predeceased by his wife (Josephine Hanagan Crosby) and sons (William Crosby Tessier and James Crosby Tessier). He is survived by William and James’ families, two daughters (Sharon Crosby Eggleston and Jane Crosby Hadley) and their families, son (Robert Crosby Tessier) and his family, along with 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Ray is also survived by two brothers (Donald Crosby of Venice, Florida and Walter Crosby of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts) and their families. A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Boynton Beach, Florida on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 15th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Interment with military honors will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the E. Ruth Crosby Memorial Scholarship fund at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.