Raymond Elmer Morgan, 80, of Frederick, MD left this earth on Friday, May 29 to join his wife, Patricia (Brant) Staley Morgan in heaven.
He is survived by a son, Raymond Morgan and wife Liz of Frederick, daughter Cheryl Sanders and husband Glenn of Sharpsburg and daughter Cynthia Mock of Hagerstown.
He will also be missed by his dear friend Ponzie Marselas. Raymond suffered from Alzheimers for the past several years so the family is asking for donations to be made to the Alzheimers Association (or the charity of your choice) in his name.