Raymond Frye

Raymond William Frye, 79, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband to Melinda “Mindy” Frye. Born on Jan. 28, 1941, in Frederick, he was the son of Raymond Nelson Frye and Myra Eleanor (Tobery) Frye.
Raymond was a superintendent in the construction industry for 35-plus years. He loved to cook and tried to keep his recipes a secret. He was very smart when it came to repairing things. His clever use of duct tape would amaze anyone. He was the definition of a perfectionist.
Raymond was a loving husband, father, brother, honey, Pop Pop, Poppy and friend. He was always the “Big Guy” to his son-in-law, David “Davey” Wetzel, with whom he shared a very special bond.
In addition to his wife, Mindy, he is survived by his children, Dawn Archibald (Michael), Mike Frye (Angie), Craig Frye (Heylin), Kevin Frye, Christina Wetzel (David) and Tammy Kefauver; grandchildren, Joel Archibald, Jessica “JR” Archibald-Milin (Anthony), Kylie Archibald, Ryan Cook (girlfriend Brittany Sexton), Nicholas Rodgers, Natasha Graham (Barry) and Katrina Wetzel (boyfriend Jim Skelton); great-grandchildren, Wesley Cook and Xander Graham. He is also survived by a sister, Rebecca Burgee; a niece, Myra Bacon and her two children, Jenna and Heather; and a great-nephew, Timmy Lenhart. Raymond will be especially missed by his best friend, Daryl Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Nelson Frye II; and a niece, Paula Lenhart.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 in the chapel of the funeral home. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be: David Wetzel, Mike Frye, Craig Frye, Kevin Frye, Joel Archibald, Ryan Cook, Nicholas Rodgers and Daryl Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.