Raymond Gafney

Mr. Raymond Francis “Ray” Gafney, 98, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Kline Hospice House. He was thus husband of 52 years to Gloria Wachter Morrison Gafney. Born on July 11, 1922, in Patchoge, Long Island, New York, he was a son of the late Thomas F. and Edith Burke Gafney.
Ray proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army and Air Force.
He came from New York to work at Fort Detrick and retired after 25 years in the finance department of Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church (he served as usher until the age of 92) and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Francis Scott Key American Legion Post 11 and one of the two left of the Last Man’s Club of WW II. Ray was past president and 56-year member of the Francis Scott Key Lions Club.
Ray was a life member of the Frederick Elks Club. He served as the lodge treasurer for 41 years, and he was a past exalter ruler and past district deputy. For 24 years, he was state secretary of Maryland, Delaware and D.C., State Elks Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a niece, Karen Gafney Smith, of New York; a nephew, Neil Gafney, of Tennessee; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, William T. and Eugene F. Gafney.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, The Elks lodge will conduct a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 East Second St., Frederick. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.