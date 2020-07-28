Raymond L. Green, 83, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Sabillasville area, he was the son of the late Fred Green and Helen (Forrest) Green.
Raymond was survived by his wife, Dorothy (Musser) Green and two children, Sharon (Green) Shry of Blue Ridge Summit, PA and Terry Green of Gettysburg, PA. He is also survived by two grandsons, Ryan Green of Gettysburg, PA and Thomas Shry of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; and two sisters, Jenny Kinley of Waynesboro, PA and Annie Toms of Thurmont, MD.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Wagaman of Sabillasville, MD and Ruby Ditch of Waynesboro, PA.
There will be no memorial services.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Place, 331 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
