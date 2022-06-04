Raymond Houck

Raymond Randolph “Jake” Houck, age 86, of Union Bridge, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home. Born Feb. 8, 1936, in Union Bridge, he was the son of the late Walter Randolph Houck and Goldie Virginia Wise Houck. He was the husband of Joann Houck, his wife of 64 years.
Raymond was a 1954 graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School. He was a building contractor in residential and light commercial construction, but his true passion was beef cattle farming. He was a member of the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church and served as a former council president for several terms. He was a lifetime member of the Johnsville Ruritan Club; a board member of the former Farmers & Mechanics Bank; and a member of Frederick Elks Lodge No. 684. He enjoyed having early morning breakfasts at Buttersburg Inn with a group of friends, especially breakfasts with a special friend, the late Dr. Larry Warner. He also enjoyed Friday’s lunches with his family at the Frederick Elks Lodge and boating with family in Ocean City. He loved activities with his family including reunions, and his grandchildren were the center of his life.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children, Duane Houck and wife Susan, of Keymar, and Sharon Mirabelle and husband Joe, of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Hanna, Halle, Evan, Reagan, Joey, Taylor and Adam; sister, Mary Rhoderick, of Middletown; brother, David Thomas Houck and wife Janet, of Frederick; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by special family friend, Rose Myers. He was predeceased by sisters, Nona Elizabeth Houck and Ethel Anders Stambaugh; brother, Gerald Lee Houck; and brother-in-law, Paul Rhoderick.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 at the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., with Pastor Sean Delawder, officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 and at the church Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodsboro Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro, MD 21798, or to Johnsville Ruritan Club, c/o Robert Grossnickle, 11015 Keymar, Road, Woodsboro, MD 21798.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.