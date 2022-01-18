Raymond Johnson

Raymond Paul Johnson, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Corl Johnson, who passed in 2019.
Born 6 October 1939 in Youngstown, OH to the late Estrid Olivia Anderson and the late Bert G. Johnson (Bror Johansson, originally, of Boda, Sweden). After graduating Woodrow Wilson High School in 1958, Raymond joined the US Army and attended the Television Broadcasting School at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Ray was assigned to the White House Army Signal Agency and served at the White House and Camp David during the Eisenhower Presidency. Finishing his Army assignment he worked for Federal Electric Corporation on the Distant Early Warning System in Greenland until 1963.
Ray married Mary Elizabeth Corl of Sabillasville, Maryland on 7 September 1963; performing the ceremony was Mary’s father, the Rev. Claude H. Corl. Ray took jobs with RCA Corp. in Turkey, Greece and France from 1963 to 1965. Returning from Europe, Ray worked as Division Chief of the TV Division of Site-R Pennsylvania. Later he was assigned to work for the Department of Defense in West Germany. Returning to Ft. Ritchie in 1990 Ray worked for the Technology Applications Office managing contracts for our Special Forces and SEAL Teams 3, 6 and 9, retiring from the government in 1994. After retiring from the US Government he worked for GTE and Halifax Corporations on government contracts throughout Europe and South Africa with full retirement in 2003.
In addition to his loving wife Mary, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Johnson. He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth and Lennea (Robert); seven grandchildren, Olivia, Sarah, Tiffany, Traci, Brad, Madeline and Jeremiah; and his sister, Clarice May Bates of Youngstown, OH.
A private graveside service will be held with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity of your choice.