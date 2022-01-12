Raymond Kauffman

Raymond Edward “Buddy” Kauffman, 81, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of June Faye (Mohler) Kauffman for 61 years. Raymond was born Monday, Dec. 30, 1940, in Boyds, Maryland, to Jesse D. Kauffman and Martha Virginia Savage.
Buddy was a lifelong dairy farmer and lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and, in the early years, running his rabbit dogs. He was a jack-of-all-trades and everyone’s handyman. He enjoyed time listening to his classic country music in his man cave sipping Wawa coffee and creating his next masterpiece: a bird box or a squirrel feeder. Buddy was a lover of all furry and feathered friends. He was a lifelong Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles fan. Most recently, he cheered on his college football team, the Michigan Wolverines. He was an avid player of the Maryland Lottery, Mega Millions, Powerball and Casino in Charles Town and waited for his big win. Buddy took his pride and was happiest spending time with his loving family.
“Pap,” as his grandchildren called him, will be remembered, and deeply missed by his beloved grandson, Jeff “Pete.” He is survived by one son at home, David; three daughters, Karen Howell (Jon), of Frederick, Maryland, Pam Jenkins (Kirk), of Trappe, Maryland, and Kim Routzahn (Jeff), of Smithsburg, Maryland; grandchildren, Jeff (Angie), Nicole (Ryan), Amanda (Shane), Jennifer (Carly), Samantha (fiancé Justin), Emileigh (fiancé Nick), Harleigh, Garrett, Travis (fiancée Breann), Kim (Earle), Kelly (Matt) and Krista (Dave); several nieces and nephews; and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Darlene Day and Janet Jordan. Buddy is predeceased in death by his brother, H. Ruben, Ruby; two sisters, Winona “Tootie” Lee and Eleanor “Peggy” Ramseur; and his furry friend, Bubby.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland. A funeral service will then be held at noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W Hunter Road, Beallsville, Maryland. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at myersdurborawfh.com.