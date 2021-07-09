Raymond Lloyd Jr.

Raymond E. Lloyd Jr., 100 of Keymar, Maryland, died July 7, 2021, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born April 16, 1921, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Raymond E. Lloyd Sr. and Mary Catherine (Kneller) Lloyd. He was the husband of Mary Evelyn (Pittinger) Lloyd.
He was a member of the 1939 class of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, Pennsylvania, and attended Gettysburg College, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Oklahoma. He served in the U.S. Navy on submarines during World War II and was awarded the Submarine Combat Pin with three battle stars and a number of medals.
He was assistant commissioner, Department of Licensing and Regulation, Division of Labor and Industry, State of Maryland, and served on two of the governor’s advisory committees, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of Mt. Zion (Haughs) Lutheran Church, Ladiesburg, and served on the Congregation Council for 30 years. He was also a past president of the Joint Council of Mt. Zion (Haughs) Lutheran Church and Grace (Rocky Hill) Lutheran Church. He was a life member of the United States Submarine Veterans World War II, a life member of the United States Submarine Veterans Tri-State Base and a life member of the prestigious Holland Club of that organization. He was an honorary life member of the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company and a charter member of the World War II memorial. He enjoyed fishing, and watching the Orioles and Ravens.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, James E. Lloyd and wife Darlene of Hanover, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Catherine Cashman; and a brother, Ronald K. Lloyd.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Zion (Haughs) Church Cemetery Fund, 12805 Detour Road, Keymar, MD 21757.
