Raymond "Mac" McKinnon

Raymond “Mac” Brian McKinnon, 78, Middletown, passed over the running trail on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Kline Hospice House, Mount Airy, following a brief illness unrelated to COVID-19. He was the husband of Linda McKinnon, his wife of 43 years.
Born in Bicknell, Indiana on December 8, 1941, he was a son of the late Ray and Elouise McKinnon. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years as a Master Chief Petty Officer. After his military career he worked at Vitro in Rockville and subsequently BAE until he retired after 22 years and nine months.
He was a member of the Steeplechaser’s Running Club in Frederick, loved his granddaughters and walking his dogs.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son,s James, his wife Dawn and their two children, Ryleigh and Kendra of Smithsburg and his son, Chad, his girlfriend, Marie of Manchester, MD and their two children, Jade of Clear Spring and Jordan of Mount Airy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kline Hospice House, Mount Airy or Middletown United Methodist Church.
