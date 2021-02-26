Raymond May

Raymond Carroll May, 72, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home after a long battle with COPD.
Born Feb. 29, 1948, in Frederick County, Maryland, he was the son of the late Clarence Franklin May Sr., and Ruth Naomi (Moore) May.
He was the loving husband of Shirley May.
Raymond enjoyed hunting and fishing. His favorite hobby was making flowers and tin men out of tin cans.
Raymond is survived by five stepchildren, Tammy Rice, Debbie Dudderar, Mark Carbaugh, Denny McKinney and Melissa Harvey; a great-grandchild he raised, Angel Hurt; three brothers, Truman May and wife Gladys, Charles May and Ray May and wife Barbara; four sisters, Gloria Caudill and husband Dan, Nancy Caudill and companion Bob Boyer, and Grace Blickenstaff and Rose Ray; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Harriett May; three brothers, Norman May, Clarence May Jr. and Harvey May; and two sisters, Dorothy Smith and Pat Main.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.