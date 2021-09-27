Raymond Michael

Mr. Raymond “Bobby” Michael, 85, of Frederick and formerly of Walkersville, MD, passed away on September 23, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the loving husband of June Melone Michael, who passed in 2009.
Born September 4, 1936 in Charlottesville, VA, Bobby was the son of the late Roscoe and Mary (Kennedy) Michael. He graduated from Lane High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served as a reservist in the 116th Infantry Regiment (Monticello Guard) for 10 years. He worked as a claims superintendent for State Farm Insurance Company, retiring after 43 years. He loved fishing, particularly in the Potomac River.
Mr. Michael is survived by two children, Marty Michael and Terri Alexander (Randy); three grandchildren, Aaron Alexander, Julia Michael and Jeremy Michael; a brother-in-law, Jack Melone (Wanda); two nieces, and several cousins, friends and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 27th in the Garden of the Cross at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Frederick Rescue Mission (therescuemission.org) or the Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Co. (wvrc24.com).