Raymond “Ray” Lee Goodsell, 86, of Frederick County, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Raymond was born on Aug. 24, 1934, to the late Raymond and Fannie Goodsell. Ray was married to the love of his life, Lillie Mae Goodsell, for 47 years. Early in his adulthood, Ray served his country in the Navy. He later worked at the North American Housing Corporation and retired from the Frederick County School Board.
Raymond was often known as “Goose” or “Sonny.” He loved to collect coins, visit antique stores, metal-detect and spend time with his family.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Lillie Goodsell; sister, Gladys Hawkins; seven children, Debra Gibbons, David Anders and spouse Terri, Cindy Johnson and spouse Dave, Susan Allen and fiance’ David Keefer, Merritt Hepinstall and spouse Randy, Tana Prichard and spouse Gene, and Karol Stanley and spouse Dan; 15 grandchildren, Rochele, Samantha and spouse John, Lori, Jonathan and spouse Kristina, Courtney, David, Cody, Josh, Kate and spouse Jordan, Paige and spouse Trevor, Brooke, Dallas and spouse Cindy, Nicholas and spouse Kendall, Daniel, and Lucas; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of others he loved as his own family. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Fannie; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Mary; brother, Russell; and sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Bud.
Ray will be greatly missed but adoringly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. We love you more!
Visitation with the family will be from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with a private gravesite service on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.