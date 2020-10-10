Raymond Kennan Reeder, 49, (Feb. 5, 1971—Oct. 6, 2020) of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the Meritus Medical Center.
Born Friday, Feb. 5, 1971 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Bobbie Jean Cooke and stepfather Gary Wayne Thompson.
He was employed with S&S Tire in Frederick, Maryland, and later with R.B. Stine Inc. in Woodsboro, Maryland. He enjoyed drag racing at the Mason-Dixon and 75-80 drag strips. Raymond enjoyed going to bible study with his racing friends, especially Nelson Grimes. He enjoyed spending time at Right Away Powder Coating with his brother from another mother, Jason Smith. Raymond enjoyed spending time with his fur babies but truly loved his snuggle time with his daughter, Cheyenne.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Snook; daughter, Cheyenne Viola Reeder of Hagerstown, Maryland and her special friend, Wyatt Nicol; father and mother in law, Bill and Arcia Snook of New Market, Maryland; brother-in-law, Ronnie Snook and wife, Amy of Fisherville, Virginia; sister, Deborah Snoots of Hagerstown, Maryland; two brothers, Dwayne Reeder and wife Lori of Middletown, Maryland, and Kevin Reeder of Hebron, Maryland; half brother, Brian Kennan and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; second dad, Kenny Hood and special friends, Tommy and Joe Connolly.
He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Reeder
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for the benefit of Cheyenne, C/O Teresa Snook, 11217 Lakeside Drive, No. 139, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Maryland.
