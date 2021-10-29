Raymond Russell Slick Jr., age 56, went to be with the lord Oct. 13, 2021. He passed away with his family by his side. He was born June 21, 1965.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel; his father, Raymond Sr.; and his sister, Catherine.
Raymond leaves behind his wife, Sherry; his sons, Kennith, Emerson, Raymond III and Cody; and his daughter, Kelsey. He also leaves behind his sister, Johnna. He will be missed by his grandchildren and family and friends.
He was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He enjoyed racing his mud truck with his children and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021, at Amvets Farm No. 2 on Md. 144.