Raymond S. Sprague, Jr.

Raymond St. John Sprague, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, slipped quietly into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 3, 2020, at the Homewood Retirement Community, after a long journey into dementia and complications from diabetes. He was the cherished husband, for 45 years, of Roberta (Richard, Lewis) Sprague.
Born on January 14,1933, and raised in Miami, Florida, he was the son of the late Raymond S. Sr. and Belgium G. (Alfonso) Sprague.
Ray graduated from Miami High School in Miami, Fl, received a B.A. from the University of Miami and a M.S. from the University of Baltimore.
Ray’s adult career was spent in law enforcement. From 1957 to 1967, he served in the Air Force Office of Special Investigation taking him as far as Japan. In 1968, he joined the FBI as a Special Agent until his retirement in 1988.
He was active in his church, community groups and a member of the National Society of Former Special Agents and two local chapters.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Yolanda Zielinski and husband Chester (Zeke) of Austin, Texas, and their family.
Also, three children from a previous marriage to Gail Davis Sprague, Jeanne L. Hill of Ft. Myers, FL, William L. Sprague (Candace) of Mt. Airy, MD, and Janis F. Sprague of Frederick, MD; five stepchildren, David L. Lewis of Downingtown, PA, Richard (Rick) O. Lewis of Frederick, MD, Raymond P. Lewis of Davidsonville, MD, Barry P. Lewis (Shelley) of Frederick, MD, and Virginia (Ginny) Bush (Dale, Sr.) of Livingston, MT; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all loved and cherished.
The family would like to extend their tremendous thanks to the staff at Daybreak Adult Day Services and the staff at The Willows at Homewood in Frederick for their dedicated, loving and compassionate care of Ray.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Daybreak Adult Day Services,7819 Rocky Springs Rd., Frederick, MD 21702; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 13, Myersville, MD 21773; or The Homewood Foundation, 7407 Willow Rd., Frederick, MD 21701.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.