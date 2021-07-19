Raymond Bernard Smith, 77, of Frederick, MD passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born May 5, 1944 in Frederick County, MD he was the son of the late Clarence Smith and Mamie Clarabell Holt Smith.
He loved to work on cars and was good at building everything with his hands. He enjoyed playing cards, flea markets, and yard sales.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Mae Morris Smith; one daughter, Tina Ketterman; three grandchildren, Jessica Ketterman, Gregory Ketterman, Jr., and Logan Ketterman; one soon to be great-grandson; one brother, John Smith; and one sister, Mildred Hewitt.
Services and interment are private.
