Raymond Stover

Raymond (Ray) Randolph Stover Jr., 75, of Hagerstown and formerly of Union Bridge, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Towson. Born Dec. 5, 1945, in Frederick County, he was the son of the late Raymond R. Stover Sr. and Florence Virginia Hoover Stover.
He was a 1963 graduate of Walkersville High School and attended Monroe College in Winchester, Virginia, receiving an associate degree in business. He attended Union Bridge Church of the Brethren and was a longtime volunteer with the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company. Before retiring, he worked for 22 years as a brick mason and later as a handicap equipment technician for 35 years.
Ray’s passion was fishing. His children fondly referred to him as the “fish whisperer.” In the late ’70s and early ’80s, he was an active member of the Maryland B.A.S.S. Federation and the Middletown Bass Busters Club. In 1985, he was a member of the Maryland BASS Federation state team, and he won the Maryland state championship. During those years, he was an active leader with a youth anglers club through the former Rod Rack in Frederick, Maryland.
Surviving are daughter, Paula Wivell and friend Ferdi Mack, of Hagerstown; son, Raymond R. “Randy” Stover III and wife Angela, of Middletown; grandchildren, Amanda Leiphart and husband Paul, and Hannah and Sarah Stover; two stepgrandchildren, Matthew and Jacob Hensley; and a sister, Barbara Claar and husband Emmert, of Woodsboro. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Hickey-Ruth; and brothers-in-law, William Ruth, Thomas Eyler and Dale Hickey.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with the Rev. Dr. James Benedict officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro.
The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.