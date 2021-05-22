Raymond T. Ahalt Jr. (Tommy), age 83, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center in South Carolina. He was surrounded by his four children and loving wife, Virginia, whom he was married to for 63 years.
Raymond was born in Petersville, Maryland, to Raymond T. Sr. and Ida Ramsburg Ahalt. “Tommy” was the oldest of five children. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Cook (Irving, deceased); and brothers, Wayne (Nora) and Tony (Shirley).
After attending Walkersville High School, Tommy went to work in farming and started a family shortly thereafter. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and working on cars. It was best said by his baby brother Tony: “He lived his nine lives, and he lived them to the fullest.”
He was preceded in death by father, Raymond Sr.; mother, Ida; and brother, Larry (Mabel, deceased). Surviving Raymond are his four children, Terry Ann (Kenny), Tina (Steve), Tim (Regina) and Andy; seven grandchildren, Brad (Stephanie), Brandy (Jamie), Brendan, Andy (Alexis), Chris (Brittany), Cameron and Madison; four step-grandchildren, Tim, Chris, Andrew and Alyssa; eight great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Regan, Jack, Mason, Lena, Stevie, Levi and AJ; and nieces/nephews and cousins too numerous to count!
Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wagener, South Carolina, will handle arrangements. Raymond’s last wishes of being buried near his parents in the Boyds Presbyterian Cemetery in Boyds, Maryland, will be honored. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Raymond’s name to Epworth Children’s Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250. Condolences and cards can be mailed to his wife and family at 118 Jordan Loop, Wagener, SC 29164.