Raymond Weeks

Raymond D. Weeks, 56, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Ray leaves behind three wonderful children who were always in his heart, Ryan M. Weeks, Meghan M. Weeks and Madeline S. Weeks; and his loving wife of nearly 32 years, Suzanne Weeks. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Sosa; his two cats; siblings, Warren M. Weeks Jr. (Laurie), David G. Weeks and Barbara L. Kocak (Jon); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his mother-in-law, Suzanne M. Carns. In addition to those of us he left behind, he left us many happy memories, which will help keep him in our hearts, and remain a part of us.
Ray was born on Aug. 01, 1965, in Binghamton, New York, to the late Warren Weeks Sr. and Kathleen (Warren) Weeks.
Ray attended Chenango Valley High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1983. He continued his education in mechanical engineering and finished with his bachelor’s degree at the University of New York, Empire State College in Binghamton, New York.
He started his career as a mechanical engineer for Universal Instruments in Binghamton, New York, and most recently worked for Ameritel.
Ray loved spending time with his family and was so proud of his children. Ray had a very competitive nature and a keen intellect, and he always relished a challenge. He loved being outdoors, where he spent time hunting, fishing and golfing. When he was indoors, he enjoyed playing board games, rummy, spoons, sitting around his fireplace, and playing with his cats.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ray’s memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 3312 Gallows Road, Falls Church, Virginia 22042, or the Frederick County Animal Shelter, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.