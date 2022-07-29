Raymond Weeks

Raymond D. Weeks, 56, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Ray leaves behind three wonderful children who were always in his heart, Ryan M. Weeks, Meghan M. Weeks and Madeline S. Weeks; and his loving wife of nearly 32 years, Suzanne Weeks. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Sosa; his two cats; siblings, Warren M. Weeks Jr. (Laurie), David G. Weeks and Barbara L. Kocak (Jon); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his mother-in-law, Suzanne M. Carns. In addition to those of us he left behind, he left us many happy memories, which will help keep him in our hearts, and remain a part of us.

Ray was born on Aug. 01, 1965, in Binghamton, New York, to the late Warren Weeks Sr. and Kathleen (Warren) Weeks.