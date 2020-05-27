Rebakah Wiesmann

Rebekah Qin Wiesmann (Born in Shanghai, China as Haiyan Qin on November 3, 1968) died May 20, 2020 at home with her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Klaus Wiesmann and her children, Meibelle and Walden.
She is the daughter of Guiyue Lin and the late Ruhan Qin of Shanghai. She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Haidong (Chen Li) Qin and niece,Xinyue Qin. Also a grandmother, Ling Qi Jin and special aun,t Youyue Lin and special uncle, Yongpin Lin, all of Shanghai.
As Haiyan Qin, she obtained a Degree in Chinese Medicine, Shanghai; Masters of Public Health and a PhD in Cancer Research from The Ohio State University. Haiyan worked for NCI at Fort Detrick, MD; and NIH, Bethesda, MD.
As Rebekah Wiesmann she worked for the FDA, Division of Vaccine Application, White Oak, MD where she was a Scientific Reviewer, Biologist working on the regulation of new vaccines.
She lived in Shanghai, China; Columbus, Ohio; Frederick, MD; Myersville, MD; and Urbana, MD.
The family wishes to thank her supervisors and coworkers at the FDA, Division of Vaccine Application, headed by Loris McVittie PhD, for their extraordinary support for Rebekah and her family over the last year. Many selfless, caring coworkers and friends provided meals and support during her long battle with glioblastoma. Special thanks to her direct supervisor, Rakesh Pandey, and friends, Katherine Berkhausen and Sudhakar Agnihothram.
Special thanks also to the staff and members of the Chinese Church in Germantown, MD and the Chinese Church in Frederick, MD for their support and prayers.
We also wish to thank Hospice of Frederick County for making her last days with the family possible and meaningful.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be a private service on Wednesday, May 27, at the Cemetery of Christ Reformed Church, South Church Street, Middletown, MD. A full memorial service is planned for later in the year when the pandemic abates.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Glioblastoma Foundation or the American Cancer Society are suggested.
Funeral arrangements are by Donald B Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD. Condolences may be given on their website.