Rebecca (Betty) Gladhill Rhinecker, 87 of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2021.
She was born in Libertytown, MD on October 30, 1934.
Betty worked for the Montgomery County Public School System for 20 years and was currently employed at Morningside Inn for the last 21 years.
Betty is preceded in death by her first husband Sam Gladhill, her son Tom Savage, her stepson Davy Rhinecker and fourteen of her siblings.
Betty is survived by her husband, David Rhinecker; daughter, Tessie Gladhill and Tim Rice; daughter Susie Morrison and husband Bill; son Marty Gladhill and wife Rachel; stepson Stevie Rhinecker; three grandchildren, Samantha Smarte and Michael Jackwood, Luke and Jacob Gladhill; five step-grandchildren, Bradley Rhinecker and Tiffany Grimes, Tommy Rhinecker and wife Mandy, Sissy Rhinecker, David Rhinecker and Donnie Beaver and wife Jessica; four step-great-grandchildren; her best friend of 62 years, who she considered her “sister”, Dot Springer and her family; Beth Cibula, who she considered a daughter, and her family Mike, Valerie and Nick.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD. Funeral services will begin at noon. For those attending services or viewing a mask or adequate face covering is still required. Interment will follow in Damascus United Methodist Cemetery.
For those desiring in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given in her memory to Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, 26334 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872
