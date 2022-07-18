Rebecca Lynn Fogle, 40, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away at Kline Hospice House July 15, 2022, after an eight-and-a-half-year, hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Feb. 20, 1982, to James and Laura Fogle. She was a graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Becky is survived by her father, James Fogle, of Walkersville; mother, Laura Fogle, of Frederick; brothers, Kenny Fogle, of Walkersville, Richard Fogle, of Frederick, Kevin Fogle, of Hagerstown, and Will Carbaugh, of Walkersville; sister, Samantha Carbaugh, of Walkersville. She is also survived by her paternal grandmother, Agnes Fogle; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Becky was a kind and caring soul who, in spite of all, was going to do all she could to help others. She would give her last dime if she thought you needed it.
She was a true warrior through her many health battles. She fought this final battle with cancer long and hard for eight and a half years until it wore her down.
She loved bears, butterflies, cotton candy and music. She also loved the beach.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Resthaven Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. Interment will take place in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.