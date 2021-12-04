Rebecca Jordan Carr, 74, of Thurmont, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy. Born Feb. 2, 1947, in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Braxton Bragg Carr Sr. and Jordan McMurry Carr. The family moved to the Washington, D.C./Bethesda area in the mid-1950s. A few years later, the family as a whole was baptized Catholic at St. Jane Francis de Chantal Church in Bethesda.
Rebecca graduated from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, then attended Birmingham Southern College in Alabama and Marymount in Florida. In her younger years, she traveled extensively throughout Europe with her parents and sister. After living abroad for several years and in different states, Rebecca settled in Thurmont, Maryland.
She is survived by her sons, Christian, Patrick and Ian Carr; grandson, Axel Ridgely Carr; sister, Rena Daly and husband Kevin; brother, Braxton Bragg Carr Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Linda Carr.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 103 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788, with the Rev. Collin Poston officiating. Interment will follow at New St. Joseph’s Cemetery, South Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. In your kindness, please remember Rebecca in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, c/o Kline Hospice House, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be made to the family at myersdurborawfh.com. Arrangements by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Emmitsburg.