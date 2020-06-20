Rebecca Joy

Rebecca Floretta Joy, 78, of Emmitsburg, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital, where she spent her final days with her immediate family.
The daughter of the late Carroll and Ella Troxell, Becky was born on December 1, 1941, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was blessed with 55 years of marriage to James Walter Joy.
Becky attended Fairfield High School, Kutztown State Teacher's College, and graduated from Hood College with a degree in Education. She worked as a Special Education Aide at Emmitsburg Elementary School until her retirement.
Becky was an artist and floral designer. She loved gardening, angels and decorating for holidays, but mostly Christmas. Becky was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Emmitsburg, the V.F.W. auxiliary, the Red Hats Society, the Garden Club, and Good Timers. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Becky is survived by her husband James Joy, her daughter Nicole Graff and husband Edmund, her son Wade Joy and wife Susan, and her son Chad Joy and wife Michelle, her six beautiful grandchildren, Bryan Graff, Hailey Joy, Emily Graff, Mason Joy, Alex Joy, and Tyler Joy. She is also survived by her brother Robert Troxell and wife Patricia, their son Michael Troxell and wife Jane, and their daughter Catherine Valentine and husband Gene, her great nieces and nephew, Loren Troxell, Caitlin Troxell, Cody Valentine and Breana Valentine.
The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. and family members 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg with the Rev. Harry F. Arnone, C.M. as celebrant. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing should be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Becky's name may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030. https://www.heart.org/idc/groups/heart-public/@wcm/@tcs/documents/downloadable/ucm_430364.pdf. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com