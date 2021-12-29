Rebecca W. “Becky” Norwood 89, formerly of Woodfield, Maryland, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Sunrise Senior Living in Frederick, Maryland.
She was the wife of the late Howard R. Norwood. Born March 3, 1932, in Woodfield, she was the daughter of the late C. Leroy Wachter and Lenora Rebecca Duvall Wachter. Becky and her late husband were retired owners of Wachter & Norwood Heating and Cooling Inc. She was a member of Wesley Grove United Methodist Church in Woodfield, and the American Legion Post 171 Auxiliary.
Surviving are her three children, Steven Norwood, of Monrovia, Michael Norwood and wife Pam, of Frederick, and Susan Norwood, of Mount Airy; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by her lifelong friend, Frances Mills.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Karen Davis will officiate. Interment will be in Wesley Grove Cemetery, Woodfield. For those attending, a mask or adequate face covering is required.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Wesley Grove United Methodist Church, 23640 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
