Rebecca Windsor

Rebecca Hahn Windsor, 95, passed away at home in Ijamsville, Maryland, on July 20, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert S. Windsor Jr., and her only sister, Mary Moser. She was the daughter of the late Ruby Virginia and James Russell Hahn.
Rebecca is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Windsor (Ijamsville) and Rosemary Windsor (Clearwater, Florida); twin grandsons, Jason Williams (Miami, Florida) and Jeremy Williams (Melbourne, Florida); and a niece, Sharon Domergue (Bob), of Middletown.
Rebecca’s lifelong career was in the trucking industry. She was the CEO of Hahn Transportation; the first female chairman of Maryland Motor Truck Association; the first woman to serve on the American Trucking Associations executive board of directors; and a director of National Tank Truck Carriers.
She was chairman and director of the Baltimore branch, 5th District, of the Federal Reserve Bank, and chairman of the Frederick County Judicial Nominating Committee. Rebecca was recognized as being one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. She was proud to serve on numerous community boards, being active with ECDC, the Hood College Board of Trustees, the Community Foundation and Frederick Health Hospital.
The family will accept visitors at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the SPCA or American Heart Association.