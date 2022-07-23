Rebecca Windsor

Rebecca Hahn Windsor, 95, passed away at home in Ijamsville, Maryland, on July 20, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert S. Windsor Jr., and her only sister, Mary Moser. She was the daughter of the late Ruby Virginia and James Russell Hahn.

Rebecca is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Windsor (Ijamsville) and Rosemary Windsor (Clearwater, Florida); twin grandsons, Jason Williams (Miami, Florida) and Jeremy Williams (Melbourne, Florida); and a niece, Sharon Domergue (Bob), of Middletown.