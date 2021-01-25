Reese Grams

Reese Carlton Grams, 77, of Middletown, MD gained his angel wings and eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 21, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Reese was born in Brunswick, MD on May 13, 1943. He was the beloved son of Calvin “BoBo’ Grams and Nancy Poffenbarger Grams. He was a graduate of the Brunswick High School Class of 1962. He started working at the young age of 8 at Bill Grams Garage washing cars and worked his way up to be a mechanic, then Bowers Lumber Company. After graduation he attended Frederick Community College and then started work at Farmers and Mechanics Bank. He served our Country as a member of the National Guard for six years.
He married his loving wife Nancy Dorsey Grams in 1963 they were happily married for 58 years. He was her devoted caregiver for the last several years. They moved to their cherished Victoria home in Middletown, MD in 1966 that they restored. He took great pride in their home. In 1978, he and his wife opened Grams Florist in Middletown, MD. It brought him great joy providing beautiful flowers to the community. After “retirement” from there he became a licensed realtor for the State of Maryland and in 1988 joined Bach and Associates in Frederick MD. He then joined the Kelly Real Estate Team in Middletown, MD and was still actively working there 30 years after that “retirement.” He earned many awards over his 30 years as a real estate professional. He was recognized as a top 10 producer for the state of Maryland several years. He was highly respected by all who knew him.
He loved to go on walks with his beloved dog Oscar and everyone in Middletown knew them both. He never meet a stranger and was one of the kindest souls. He had a passion for Vintage cars and had a nice collection. He liked to go for long drives in them. Reese always liked collecting antiques and traveling to Charleston, SC, with Nancy and their beloved dogs. He and Nancy always had a long hair Dodson.
Reese was a dedicated member of the Brunswick Masonic Lodge #191 for 42 years. Reese has served as the Worshipful Master for 20 years. He was currently serving as Lodge Chaplain and Editor of the Lodge Trestle Board. He has been recognized by the Grand Lodge for his accomplishments over the years. He established the Brunswick Lodge Scholarship Program. He and his wife also established a scholarship at Brunswick High School. He was a lifetime member of Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Harpers Ferry, WV, The Frederick Elks Club #684, Fraternal Order of Eagles #1136, and the Brunswick Steadman-Keenan American Legion POST #96. He also belonged to Charles Town Moose Lodge #948. He was a former member of the Brunswick Moose Lodge #1582 and Amvets Post #9 in Middletown, MD.
Reese was a lifetime member of Bethany Lutheran Church of Brunswick, MD.
He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Nancy Grams and a nephew Paul “Snookie” Merriman and niece Carol “Sissie” Merriman Geisbert, and sister-in-law Liselotte Grams, Elizabeth Lee “Betty” Dorsey Sulcer, Mary Louise Chamber Fleetwood. He is survived by his wife Nancy; his siblings Calvin Grams Jr., Nancy Grams McBride and her husband Norman “Mickey” McBride and Talmadge “Tammy” Payton and husband William “Roger” Payton; nieces Sandra “Sonnie” Merriman Hardy, Linda Merriman Spring and husband Larry, Virginia Klees “Ginny” Sulcer, Jeanette Grams Smart and husband Ronald, Michele Payton, Kelli McBride; nephews Merhl W. “Buckie” Sulcer Jr., Calvin Grams III and wife Caroline, Gerald Reese Grams, and Kirk McBride and wife Brandi; great-nieces Carinia Qiu, and Madison Payton, great- nephews Will Schultz and Karina, Collin Grams, Kaleb Reese McBride and Kalvin McBride, Adam Giesbert, Jack Hardy, Brian Spring, Christopher Spring, and Nicholas Spring; great-great-nieces Karmia Schultz and Willow Schultz and great-great-nephew Leo Qiu and brother-in-law Cliff Geisbert; numerous cousins, close friends and co-workers past and present. He will be missed by their loyal caregiver Penny Marshall as well.
There will be a private family viewing on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 from 4 to 5 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown, MD. The funeral home will then be open from 5 to 9 for public viewing. We ask all attending to please follow current COVID guidelines and wear a mask and social distance. Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 with a virtual option available through Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home. Pastor Roland England and Pastor Greg Hartman officiating. Donald Thompson is handling all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local community food banks or Bethany Lutheran Church at 109 First Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716. Cards to the family may be mailed to PO Box 3634, Middletown, MD 21769.