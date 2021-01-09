Regina Harris

The Lord called Regina Denise Harris, 68, home on January 4th, 2021. Although a failing heart took her from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for her loved ones who will cherish her memories. Born September 22nd, 1952, she is the daughter of Reginald Davis and the late Amy Willis.
Regina was a caring wife to her husband, Murray “Poncho” Harris. She was also the proud mother to her daughters Tina, Karla, and Tamara (husband, Allen) and step-mother to Shantel. Regina was a devoted grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed. Her cheerful attitude and infectious laugh always made her a pleasure to be around. Regina was ever eager to play a game of whatever, whenever and with whomever. Her door was always open and inviting and she adored her family. Regina’s life was not easy, she was a fighter, but she didn’t let her pain cast a shadow over her spirit. Instead, she replaced it with beauty and laughter and has filled many people with the incredible joy she felt for life. Long live the beauty, hugs, kisses, and love of our mother and wife.
In addition to her husband and daughters, Regina is survived by her grandchildren Kaila, Deshawn, Makiah, Thomas, David, Azya, Kiera, and Davon. She will also be missed by her wonderful siblings Jeffrey (wife MiMi), Josephine (late husband Vincent), Joyce (husband Gary), Jackie, Sandy, Stephanie, Faye, Reginald Jr, Birdie, and Keith, and a host of friends.
In addition to her mother Amy, she was preceded in death by her beautiful sister Ingrid.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Jan 11, 2021. Family hour 12 pm, service 1pm at Gary Rollins Funeral Home and live-streamed via the funeral home’s website.