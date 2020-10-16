Regina Harrison

Regina “Gina” Jo (Heier) Harrison, 47, passed away far too early at her home in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, on Oct. 7, 2020. Born on Jan. 21, 1973, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ms. Anna Heier. Gina was preceded in death by her beloved “Nan” Gladys Virginia Wiles; grandfather Oliver Wiles; and uncle Marty Heier. She was a part of the Catoctin High School Class of 1991, and she attended Marquette University. She had an unbridled passion for her life’s work in dentistry and loved helping the people who needed her most, but her work here is done. She is resting now, with no more worries and no more pain. Gina leaves behind her mother Anna Heier; her husband of 13 years, Alan Harrison; her sons Paul (Emily) Barbour, Eric (Melissa) Barbour and Jakob Harrison; her daughters Olivia (Tobeh) Barbour, Moriah Frazier, Morgan Cato and Gracie Harrison; her first grandchild Penelope Jo (arriving in December); uncle Tommy (Sandy) Sweeney, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. the following day, Tuesday, Oct. 20.

