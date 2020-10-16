Regina Harrison

Regina “Gina” Jo (Heier) Harrison, 47, passed away far too early at her home in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, on Oct. 7, 2020. Born on Jan. 21, 1973, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ms. Anna Heier. Gina was preceded in death by her beloved “Nan” Gladys Virginia Wiles; grandfather Oliver Wiles; and uncle Marty Heier. She was a part of the Catoctin High School Class of 1991, and she attended Marquette University. She had an unbridled passion for her life’s work in dentistry and loved helping the people who needed her most, but her work here is done. She is resting now, with no more worries and no more pain. Gina leaves behind her mother Anna Heier; her husband of 13 years, Alan Harrison; her sons Paul (Emily) Barbour, Eric (Melissa) Barbour and Jakob Harrison; her daughters Olivia (Tobeh) Barbour, Moriah Frazier, Morgan Cato and Gracie Harrison; her first grandchild Penelope Jo (arriving in December); uncle Tommy (Sandy) Sweeney, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. the following day, Tuesday, Oct. 20.
+1
Decision 2020: Local political posts
This is a bipartisan collection of real-time tweets from state and local political figures, parties, news sources and candidates.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.