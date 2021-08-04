Regina Orndorff

Regina Marie Orndorff, 92, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Born July 18, 1929, in Bonneauville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Helen (Sanders) Orndorff. She was the devoted wife of Sterling Leo Orndorff. They were married for almost 66 years. He passed in 2016.
Regina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She worked in food preparation for 28 years, first at Mother Seton School, then at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg until her retirement. She was a member of St. Anthony Shrine in Emmitsburg. Her greatest joy in life was visiting with family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Millie Valentine and husband Phil, of Emmitsburg, Jim Orndorff, of Emmitsburg, and Gary Orndorff, of York, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, David Valentine and wife Gina, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and Seth Orndorff of York, Pennsylvania; great-grandson, Hunter Valentine; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Sterling, she was predeceased by a son, Leo Orndorff; a daughter-in-law, (Gary’s late wife) Angie Orndorff; and all nine of her siblings, William, Joseph, Stephen, Robert and Michael Orendorff, Catherine Baadte, Helen Weaver, Mary Elizabeth Cox and Grace Hale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, 103 N. Church St., Thurmont, Maryland, with the Rev. Collin Poston as celebrant. The service will be held in the church parish center. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the parish center from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or to Vigilant Hose Company, P.O. Box 171, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.