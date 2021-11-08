Regis Gamble, 56, of Middletown, passed from this life on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the wife of 36 years to Gina Gamble. Born on April 21, 1965, in New Eagle, PA, he was the son of Regis Anthony Gamble and Georgeanna Jean (Staffen) Gamble.
Regis was a 1983 graduate of Brownsville High School in Brownsville, PA. He graduated from Penn Tech in 1984 and then received his Bachelor of Engineering from California University of Pennsylvania in 1998, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Mr. Gamble worked to develop and implement technologies that helped countries throughout the world over the course of his engineering career. He was a former volunteer fireman at LaBelle Fire Department in LaBelle, PA. Regis traveled the world during his career and was an avid scuba diver. In recent years, his most enjoyed activity was to spend time with his granddaughters, Evelyn and Aris.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick, the Frederick County Republican Club as well as the NRA.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his sons, Regis Gamble and Jonathan Gamble and wife Leigh; his 2 grand-daughters, Evelyn and Aris Gamble; his sister, Tina Nowakowski and husband Shawn; mother-in-law Shirley Fedor; sisters-in-law, Rose Willis, Sherry Raymond and husband David; a brother-in-law, Bob Fedor as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as a brother-in-law Anthony Willis.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial is planned for later in the week in his hometown of Monongahela, PA. Final burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.