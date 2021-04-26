Rena Imogene Smith, 84, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Jan. 31, 1937 in Foxville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Susan (Willard) Brown.
She was employed by the Frederick County Board of Education for 29 years.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bennie L. “Nip” Smith who she married Nov. 14, 1955, son, Carl L. “Tater” Smith and companion Sue, grandson, Travis Smith, great-grandchildren, Cole L. Smith, and Callie M. Smith, sisters, Doroth Smith and Betty Wetzel, brother, Ed Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Clara Ruth Hardman and Mirium Brown and brothers, Walter, Frank, Dan, and Cyrus.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, MD, with Pastor Mark Eyler officiating.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.