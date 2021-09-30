Renee Dawn Gearinger (nee Masser), 60, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the BridgingLife Hospice Center (formerly Dove House) in Westminster surrounded by loved ones. Born Aug. 12, 1961, she was the daughter of John Melvin and Carolyn Yvonne Masser (nee Norwood).
Renee worked as a cashier for 25 years at the Safeway in Walkersville. She loved riding roller coasters, watching horror movies and competition reality shows, collecting cat paraphernalia and anything purple, and playing board games.
Surviving in addition to her parents is sister, Teresa Nardo and husband Anthony, of Ellicott City. Renee will be dearly missed by her companion of many years, Charles Burkhart; her dear friend, Cathey McGee; and her beloved cat, Oliver. She will also be missed by many friends, family and coworkers.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Rocky Springs Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland, located off of Rocky Springs Road (near Rosemont Avenue/Carroll Creek). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Renee’s name to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or online at www.donate3.cancer.org. Arrangements are by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Taneytown, and condolences may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com