Renee Phebus Marcinkoski of Davie, Florida, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Westside Medical Center, in Plantation, Florida. She was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Maryland, on Nov. 2, 1953, the daughter of Donald E. Phebus and Louanna Gilbert Phebus. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald Marcinkoski; her father, Donald E. Phebus of Frederick, Maryland, and stepmother, Simone Phebus; two sons, Aron and Jason (Kate Were), and one daughter, Lisa (Robert Mark); granddaughter, Ayla Mark and two grandsons, Brayden Mark and Sean Marcinkoski; sisters, Julie Menke Gil and Laura Bromfield, and stepsisters, Tangie Gilbert Joyner and Tina Gilbert Ausherman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She graduated from TJ High School in 1971. After receiving a scholarship to American University in Washington, D.C., she received her BSN then worked at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville, Maryland. She was named the Best Clinician of the Year and Nurse of the Year. She became head of the Medical/Surgical Oncology and IV Therapy Units, then was hired by Northridge Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, as their director of the Medical/Surgical Unit.
Renee was inducted into both the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Fraternity and the International Honor Society of Nursing. She loved watching the sporting events of her children and grandchildren, including baseball, football, women’s softball, swimming, cheerleading competitions, soccer and gymnastics. She enjoyed reading, cooking and communicating with friends and relatives via Facebook and Instagram.
The time and place for celebrating her life are yet to be determined.