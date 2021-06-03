Renita Freeland

Ms. Renita Tiece Freeland, age 67, departed this life on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Renita was born on June 6, 1953, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Agnes M. Freeland.
Renita grew up in Frederick County, Maryland, where she received her education in the Frederick County Public Schools system. Following school, she went on to join the workforce, being employed by Bechtel Corporation. After several years at Bechtel, she went on to work for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). Renita worked with MCPS for 32 years until she retired.
Renita was affectionately known as “Momma,” “Nanny,” “Momma Freeland” and “Needy.” She was a phenomenal woman with a beautiful smile and distinct laugh that drew people to her. She raised her children and grandchildren to be strong, independent and productive. Renita was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone knew her home was always open to all.
Renita was an avid Dallas Cowboy football fan. She loved to cook family dinners and play cards. And she loved playing bingo! She and Donyel had regular nights and places they went to play. They enjoyed spending mother-daughter time and made a host of friends during their time of playing. Renita even had a special “bingo” bag that included all her markers and special stuffed animals she would put up around her cards for “good luck!”
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one daughter, Donyel Freeland, of Germantown, Maryland; one son, Reginald Williams; of Rockville, Maryland; two grandchildren, Devin and Daveisha (twins), of Germantown, Maryland; and great-grandchildren, Joi, Jamison and Jordyn White (twins), of Germantown, Maryland. She will also be remembered by her special cousins, Yasmin Freeland-Jackson (Jerome) and Cindy Hill; and her special friends, Reginald “Paige” Williams and Diane Mahammit. Ms. Freeland was preceded in death by her son, Aaron E. Freeland; brother, Phillip L. Freeland; grandmother, Marguerite Hill Sappington Freeland; three aunts, Leah F. Sappington Myers, Maxine H. Bowins and Constance M. Hill; and two uncles, Charles Sappington and David Sappington Sr.