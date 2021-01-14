Rennee Lawson

It is with sadness that our family announces the passing of Rennee Maureen Lawson (Bloomfield) on Jan. 9, 2021. She was born in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England, on May 28, 1935. She came to the U.S. in 1958. Rennee was a longtime resident of Woodbridge, Fairfax and Leesburg, Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Carty; four children, Kim Foster, Gary Lawson, Andrea Hellier (Scott) and Melanie Baker (Dennis); nine grandchildren, Justin Naccarato (Lea), Matthew Foster, Olivia Foster, Samuel, Grace, and William Hellier, Collin Lawson (Melissa) and Brian and Kelli Baker; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Weston; brother, Kerry Bloomfield (Pam); and numerous cousins, nephews and friends in the U.S. and England. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Dorothy Bloomfield; and her brother, Alvar Bloomfield. Rennee raised her children in a house filled with love, laughter, fun, discipline and a profound knowledge of their British heritage. She was a woman of short stature and tall attitude and made friends everywhere she went, even at the store check stand. She loved garage sales and thrift shops and was a longtime volunteer at thrift stores. She came home with as many bags of goodies as she dropped off, always eager for a bargain. The Lawson house was like Christmas morning when she returned from her weekly “shopping” trips. There was something for everyone.
She loved her hot tea and sweets, her British television shows and playing the lottery. She struggled with many illnesses over the years but fought through all of them. God decided he needed her and took her swiftly. There will be no funeral services. Donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Blossom and Bloom Thrift Shop in Leesburg, Virginia.