Reuben Harrison

Reuben Walton Harrison Jr., 82 years old, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Charles Town, WV.
Born July 6, 1939, in Brunswick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Reuben Walton Harrison Sr. and Margaret Jane Harrison.
Reuben was a Navy Veteran and Governor of the Brunswick Chapter Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Harrison and wife Sue of Brunswick, his children Rhonda Sigafoose and husband John, Marcia Crowl and husband Craig, Donald Roderick and Ronald Roderick and wife Linda. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stacey Haga and husband Sean, Shanda Crowl, Kelly Wood and husband Kevin, Albert Remsburg and wife Kristy and Scott Remsburg and wife Heather, Justin Roderick, Jeremy Roderick and wife Lindsay and Nancy Rhue and husband Zak. Reuben is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Reuben is preceded in death by his wife who passed in 1992, Nancy Hoffmaster, and his sisters Wanda Jane Soleberg and Nancy Sue Smith.
Funeral services provided by John T. Williams Funeral Home,100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Services are private.