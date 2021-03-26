Rev. Duane Beck

The Rev. Duane Leon Beck Sr., 85, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born May 29, 1935, to the late Harold C. Beck and Mildred Hornbaker Beck.
The Rev. Beck led a full life with many accomplishments. The two greatest in his eyes were his service in the United States Marine Corps and serving as pastor of the Edgewood Church of God for more than 26 years.
The Rev. Beck loved the Lord, and it was reflected in everything he said and did. He had a servant’s heart, he tried to meet every need, lift every burden and share every care.
Left to cherish the Rev. Beck’s memory are his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, Delores A. Beck; their children, Duane L. Beck II and his wife Alyson and Diane Lair and her husband Dennis; four grandchildren, Rachel, Aaron, Ryan and Kristen; and a sister, Marlene Beck.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Edgewood Church of God, 8204 Edgewood Church Road, Frederick, MD 21702. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.