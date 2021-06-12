Rev. J. Bruce Baker, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, peacefully died on Sunday, May 23, 2021, bathed in light and surrounded by loved ones after a rapidly progressing neurological disease.
Rev. Baker was born in Zanesville, Ohio, to Herman W. Baker and Doris E. Baker. He graduated from Zanesville High School, Zanesville, Ohio; Wittenberg College in Springfield, Ohio; and Intermet Interfaith Seminary in Washington, D.C. He married Julianne Walker in 1971.
In his ministry, Rev. Baker served as assistant pastor at Woods Memorial Church in Severna Park, Maryland, associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pastor at West Side Presbyterian Church in Englewood, New Jersey, Oak Lane Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and All Souls Parish Presbyterian Church in Port Chester, New York. He retired to Shohola, Pennsylvania, in 2015. While serving in Port Chester, Bruce was called to be the chaplain of the Port Chester Police Department.
Bruce’s favorite Bible verse was Micah 6:8, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” This is how Bruce served the church, the community, and the world.
Bruce served in the Presbyteries in which his congregations were located even into his retirement. Bruce saw the strength of an ecumenical faith community and was instrumental in calling together clergy of all faiths to serve the common good. He worked tirelessly to find ways to serve all those in his community. Bruce was also an active Rotarian. As Bruce grew in his ministry, so did his spirituality. Bruce was part of the Contemplative Formation Program at Mariandale Center. He was a leader and mentor to those seeking deeper spiritual meaning.
Bruce is lovingly survived by his wife, Julianne Walker Baker, of Frederick, Maryland; son, Clifton Krieg and wife Christina Krieg, and their children, Lukas and Noah, of Warrenton, Virginia; daughter, Sarah D. Baker and her wife, Dawn L. Bridgewater, of Los Angeles, California; brother, William Wallace Baker and wife Robin, of Broadview Heights, Ohio; daughters of his heart, Cecilia Becerril Adam, of Ottawa, Ontario, and Janie Alana Shepard, of Pointe-Claire, Quebec; and countless others whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bruce’s name to: Mariandale Center, 299 N. Highland Ave, Ossining, NY 10562; The Center for Modern Dance Education, Bruce Baker Scholarship for Boys, 84 Euclid Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601, or to local grassroots organizations that carry on his mission and calling.