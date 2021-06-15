The Rev. James W. Wolf, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Born on January 7, 1934, in New Freedom, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Claude and Pauline Wolf. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Loretta M. Wolf, and his oldest son Gregory J. Wolf.
After completing high school, Jim attended Central Bible College and later Florida Southern with degrees in Education and Biblical Studies, he later received a Master’s degree in education from Loyola College.
Jim was a lifelong educator and beloved teacher, serving in both Montgomery and Frederick counties. He retired from Montgomery County Public Schools after 35 years of teaching but continued substituting long after his retirement.
Jim was also an ordained minister for the Assemblies of God for over 50 years. During his ministry he Pastored for many small congregations including Garretts Mill Assembly of God, Shookstown Assembly of God, both in Maryland. He also Pastored for several years at Key to Life Ministries in McClean, Virginia.
Although he loved serving in the church, most would say his ministry happened beyond the church walls.
He was devoted husband, father and friend. He never met a stranger and his kind gentle spirit will be missed by many.
He is survived by daughters, Karen Reid and Cheryl Jones; son, Christopher Wolf, and brother, William Wolf.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Calvary Assembly of God, 8234 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville, 21793.
A celebration of the Rev. James’ life will follow at 11 a.m. the Rev. Guyland Reid will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.